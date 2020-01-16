Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cole L. Reynolds, 35, Kinmundy, Jan. 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on attachment for contempt. Reynolds posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested William N. Ruholl, 36, Effingham, Jan. 15 on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Ruholl was in jail at last check.
- Christopher A. Parker, 39, Effingham, was sentenced to three years Jan. 15 in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of meth. Parker was transported to the Department of Corrections.
- Emanuel C. Smith Jr., 57, Effingham, began serving Jan. 15 a 10-day work-release sentence for driving while license revoked.
- Illinois State Police arrested Dasha Henderson, 21, St. Louis, Jan. 15 on charges of reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, endangering the life of a child, failure to secure child, improper lane usage, improper use of registration, resisting a peace officer and illegal transportation of cannabis. Henderson posted $400 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alexander A. Zwettler, 23, Effingham, Jan. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Zwettler was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
