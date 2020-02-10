Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Bryan W. Cooley, 55, Decatur, Feb. 9 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding 35 mph over speed limit, adult possession of cannabis by driver and possession of between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis. Cooley posted $250 and a valid driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Mark D. Rivera, 28, Effingham, Feb. 10 on a Stephenson County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Rivera was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Luis M. Hernandez, 34, Effingham, Feb. 10 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, no valid driver’s license and illegal transportation of alcohol by driver. Hernandez was in jail at last check.
