The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brian A. Niebrugge, 54, Effingham, Nov. 10 on a charge of possession of meth less than 5 grams. Niebrugge was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham police arrested Joshua C. Watson, 23, Effingham, Nov. 10 on a charge of domestic battery. Watson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Cheynne N. Logsdon, 18, Nov. 10 on a charge of domestic battery. Logsdon posted $500 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.