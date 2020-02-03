Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremy M. Taylor, 42, Dahlgren, Feb. 2 on charges of driving while license suspended, possessing adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, possession of hypodermic needle and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Taylor was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Quinten C. Read, 19, Dahlgren, Feb. 2 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of hypodermic needle. Read was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham police arrested Robert L. Fulk, 45, Effingham, Feb. 2 on a charge of pedestrian under the influence. Fulk posted $150 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Wyatt J. Goeckner, 22, Teutopolis, Feb. 3 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and disobeying a stop sign. Goeckner posted $100 and valid driver’s license and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Eric J. Klein, 40, Pana, Feb. 3 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and resisting a peace officer. Klein was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.