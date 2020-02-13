Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joseph E. Brumberlow, 36, Witt, Feb. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance. Brumberlow was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Emmanuel Joseph, 50, Morton Grove, Feb. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of dangerous and unsafe building. Joseph posted $250 and was released.
- Jonathan G. Devore, 33, Mason, began serving Feb. 12 a 180-day sentence for possession of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lee D. Russell, 47, St. Francisville, Feb. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Russell was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John M. Durbin, 25, Beecher City, Feb. 12 on an Effingham County original warrant for vehicle hijacking, a Shelby County failure to appear warrant for theft and a new charge of unlawful use of credit card. Durbin was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.