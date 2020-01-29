Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tymber N. Beard, 30, Newton, Jan. 28 on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane usage. Beard posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew L. Tolliver-Goode, Mason, Jan. 28 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for criminal damage to property less than $500. Tolliver-Goode posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Genny S. Wiley, 51, Effingham, Jan. 28 on charges of three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of adult-use cannabis in motor vehicle by driver. Wiley was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony M. Jamison, 21, Effingham, Jan. 28 on a charge of criminal damage to property over $500. Jamison was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brandy M. Kuhlman, 43, Watson, Jan. 28 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt/failure to appear warrant. Kuhlman posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Walter L. Hrudicka, 20, Neoga, Jan. 29 on charges of driving while license revoked and revoked registration. Hrudicka was given a notice to appear and released.
