The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeffery W. Koester, 41, Watson, Feb. 18 on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Koester posted $900 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested David E. Watson, 48, Dallas, Texas, Feb. 18 on charges of driving while license suspended and speeding. Watson posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Michael P. Goldstein, 37, Effingham, Feb. 18 on an Effingham County original warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Goldstein posted $2,000 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Tosha Y. Linder, 28, Kinmundy, Feb. 19 on charges of possession of meth, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and a Marion County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Linder was in jail at last check.
