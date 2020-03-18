The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Clayton M. Beavers, 29, Newton, March 17 on a charge of resisting a peace officer. Beavers was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Autumn M.R. Schreier, 24, Effingham, March 17 on charges of criminal damage to property over $500, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated assault and reckless driving. Schreier was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.