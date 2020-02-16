The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County deputies arrested Alexander G. Fearday, 24, Effingham, Feb. 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Fearday was released after time served.
• Effingham City Police arrested Devin S. Ceehorne, 28, Effingham, Feb. 14 on a Bond County warrant for driving while license suspended and default payment of fines. Ceehorne posted $500 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Zaclary S. Britz, 31, Edgewood, Feb. 14 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Britz posted $250 and was released.
• Merle Molton Jr., 38, Effingham, began serving Feb. 14 a 24-hour sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy J. Jackson, 53, Los Angeles, Feb. 14 on charges of driving while license suspended, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and suspended registration. Jackson posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Leslie A. Eckert, 46, Effingham, Feb. 14 on a Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of theft. Eckert posted $275 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested John A. McCormick, 27, Shumway, Feb. 14 on charges of possession of meth and illegal adult possession of cannabis by a passenger. McCormick was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Jessica D. Spivey, 23, Effingham, Feb. 15 on a charge of domestic battery. Spivey was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Christy M. Carrizosa, 41, Shumway, Feb. 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of resisting arrest of a peace officer, correctional employee or firefighter. Carrizosa posted $375 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Tinisha M. Jones, 29, Effingham, Feb. 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of unlawful possession of an identification card. Jones posted $225 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Jonathan A. Logeman, 26, Murphysboro, Feb. 15 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license was revoked. Logeman was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Bobbi J. Boyer, 27, Murphysboro, Feb. 15 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyer was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Anna E. Tipsword, 36, Effingham, Feb. 15 on a Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of retail theft. Tipsword posted $325 and was released.
