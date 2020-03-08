The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County deputies arrested Tonya L. Hodgkin, 46, Mason, March 6 on an Effingham County warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol. Hodgkin posted $375 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse L. Dhom, 40, Springfield, March 6 on a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while driver’s license was revoked. Dhom posted $225 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Noah J. Crooker, 18, Altamont, March 6 on a charge of aggravated battery. Crooker was in jail at last check.
• Lyndsey L. Walk, 37, Altamont, began serving March 6 a four-day work-release sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
• Brandy R. Schlanser, 34, Effingham, was jailed March 6 on a Problem-Solving Court sanction. Schlanser was in jail at last check.
• Chelsea J. Sipes, 35, Effingham, began serving March 6 a five-day sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
• Jennie R. Hudgins, 43, Effingham, began serving March 6 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Dawn M. Carter, 21, Watson, March 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on the original charge of retail theft over $300. Carter posted $325 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Devin W. F. Miller, 25, Mode, March 6 on a Bond County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of contempt of court and default payment. Miller posted $200 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Taylor C. Paraiso, 23, Strasburg, March 6 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of between 15 and 100 grams grams of cocaine. Paraiso posted $1,075 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Dylan W. White, 27, Dieterich, March 6 on charges of illegal adult possession of cannabis by a passenger. White posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Robert E. Bone Jr., 26, Effingham, March 6 on a charge of illegal possession of medial cannabis in a vehicle. Bone posted $250 and was released.
• Altamont City Police arrested Aaron D. Flora, 21, Indianapolis, March 7 on charges of driving while license was suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Flora was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Jaxon B. Kincaid, 18, Effingham, March 7 on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, over $500 criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Kincaid was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Melissa Moncada Ortiz, 23, Effingham, March 7 on a charge of domestic battery. Ortiz was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Nicole Diggs, 23, Herrick, March 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft over $300. Diggs posted $425 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Brad L. Young, 45, Flora, March 7 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and adult possession of cannabis. Young was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Jacob D. Fairbanks, 22, Effingham, March 8 on charges of domestic battery and an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation. Fairbanks was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Derrick R. Gilsinger, 33, Brownstown, March 8 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving in the wrong lane. Gilsinger posted $100 and his driver’s license and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.