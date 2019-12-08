The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Chelsea J. Sipes, 35, Effingham, began serving Dec. 6 a four-day sentence on an Effingham County Drug Court sanction.
• Colton A. Hall, 21, Effingham, began serving Dec. 6 a 48-hour sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
• Effingham City Police arrested Zachary S. Durbin, 33, Effingham, Dec. 6 on charges of possession of meth, failure to signal when required and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Durbin was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Santiago R. Jacinto, 49, Effingham, Dec. 6 on a charge of driving while license revoked. Jacinto posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Molly M. Miller, 31, Altamont, Dec. 6 on an Effingham County original warrant for forgery and a new charge of possession of meth. Miller posted $500 for the warrant and received a notice to appear on the meth charge and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Aaron M. Baker, 28, Effingham, Dec. 6 on a charge of aggravated battery. Baker was still in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Brian E. Tirey, 41, Effingham, Dec. 6 on charges of possession of meth and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while license suspended. Tirey was still in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested David O. Julius, 28, Effingham, Dec. 6 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Julius was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Elizabeth M. Russell, 29, Effingham, Dec. 6 on a Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of bad check. Russell was transferred to Champaign County.
• Effingham City Police arrested Michael R. Whitaker, 31, Shumway, Dec. 6 on charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitaker was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Gregory A. Rice, 27, Collinsville, Dec. 7 on a charge of domestic battery. Rice was in jail at last check.
• Illinois State Police arrested Kory S. Blickem, 34, Teutopolis, Dec. 7 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to signal when required, no driver’s license on person and expired driver’s license. Blickem posted $300 and was released.
• Illinois State Police arrested Tianna J. Jones, 37, Effingham, Dec. 7 on an Effingham County original warrant for battery. Jones posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Christopher J. Storck, 49, Mattoon, Dec. 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while license revoked. Storck posted $425 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested William W. Byers, 46, Mason, Dec. 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of aggravated assault, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court for the original charge of theft/unauthorized control of more than $300 but less than $10,000 and a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of resisting arrest. Byers was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Pamela A. Kresin, 40, Cowden, Dec. 7 on a charge of retail theft, an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of meth. Kresin was in jail at last check.
• Altamont City Police arrested Keith L. Wiseman, 43, Altamont, Dec. 7 on an Effingham County original warrant for retail theft. Wiseman was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Christina C. McKinney, 48, Shelbyville, Dec. 7 on a charge of retail theft. McKinney posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Austin L. Smith, 19, Effingham, Dec. 7 on an Effingham County warrant for theft. Smith posted $250 and released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Tiara N. Lewis, 36, Newton, Dec. 8 on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Lewis posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Garrett A. Tonn, 20, Edgewood, Dec. 8 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal possession of alcohol, illegal consumption of alcohol, disobeying a stop sign and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Tonn posted $300 and was released.
