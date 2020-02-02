Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested Rucker J. O'Hara, 33, Effingham, Jan. 31 on an Effingham County original warrant for retail theft. O'Hara was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested James T. Davis, 28, Effingham, Jan. 31 on charges of criminal damage to property and possession of a hypodermic syringe and needle. Davis was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Justin E. Kophazy, 21, Meadowbrook, Jan. 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of resisting a peace officer. Kophazy was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Trevor L. Lindemann, 29, Effingham, Jan. 31 on an Effingham County problem solving court warrant for possession of meth. Lindemann posted $750 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Kerry W. Frantz, 24, St. Elmo, Jan. 31 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal squealing of tires. Frantz posted $100 and a valid driver's license and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremy R. Snell, 44, Clay City, Jan. 31 on a Illinois Department of Corrections parole warrant. Snell was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Dylan R. Rentfro, 23, Shelbyville, Jan. 31 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rentfro was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Devin W.F. Miller, 25, Windsor, Jan. 31 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Robin M. Parsons, 51, Shelbyville, Jan. 31 on charges of possession of 5-15 grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Parsons was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Tracy E. Donaldson, 52, Newton, Jan. 31 on an Effingham County failure to appear or pay warrant on the original charge of operating an uninsured vehicle. Donaldson posted $375 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Robert T. Koelz, 51, Effingham, Jan. 31 on an Effingham County mittimus for reckless driving. Koelz was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Daniel M. Langham, 18, Effingham, Jan. 31 on a charge of criminal damage to property. Langham was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Ronnie W. Spence, 29, Brownstown, Feb. 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of meth manufacturing materiald. Spence was in jail at last check.
•Effingham County deputies arrested Valek M. Bernahl, 20, Effingham, Feb. 1 on charges of possession of meth, adult possession of cannabis by driver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Valek was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Rachael L. Stephens, 26, Effingham, Feb. 1 on charges of resisting a peace officer, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of theft under $300. Stephens was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Wayne M. Roepke, 34, Effingham, Feb. 1 on a Johnson County warrant for larceny. Roepke posted $1,000 and was released.
• Illinois State Police arrested Shawna E. Trimble, 41, Mattoon, Feb. 1 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. Trimble posted $100 and a valid driver's license and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Jennifer L. Cathey, 31, Neoga, Feb. 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court for the original charge of possession of meth manufacturing materials. Cathey was in jail at last check.
