The Fayette County State’s Attorney’s Office secured convictions on 12 defendants between Dec. 17, 2021, and Feb. 15, 2022. Each of the defendants pleaded guilty to a felony offense and were sentenced to Illinois Department of Corrections.
- Shaun Pryor: Grooming and Harmful Material, Class 4, two years
- Dalton Hanna: Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Class 3, two years
- Robert Branham: Five Counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, Class 1, 30 years
- James Berner: Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Class 3, and Criminal Trespass to Residence, Class 4, four years
- James Dierkes: Three Counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, Class 1, 18 years
- Gary Cole: Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, Class X, seven years
- Greg Seki: Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Class 1, five years
- Jason Nowlan: Five Counts Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Felon, Class 3, Criminal Damage to Government-Supported Property, Class 4, Driving While License Revoked, Class 4, eight years.
- Joseph McConkey: Driving While License Revoked/DUI 4-9, Class 4, one year
- Christopher Cohan: Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, Class 2, three years
- Chad Wehrle: Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Class 2, eight years
- Justin Virden: Unlawful Delivery of Controlled Substance, Class 4, six years
