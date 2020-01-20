Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- Effingham police responded to a crash at 7:41 a.m. Jan. 14 at the intersection of Banker Street and Jaycee Avenue where a vehicle driven by Tammy A. Ramsey, 48, Edgewood, collided with a vehicle driven by Madison R. Griffy, 16, Louisville.
- Effingham police responded to a crash at 12:55 p.m. Jan. 16, at the intersection of Fourth Street and Fayette Avenue. There a vehicle driven by Travis M. Walk, 25, Sigel, struck a vehicle driven by Michael J. Meyer, 72, Effingham, causing Meyer’s vehicle to overturn. Meyer sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Walk was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- Effingham police responded to a crash at 1:46 p.m. Jan. 16, at the intersection of Maple and Jefferson. A vehicle driven by Emil E. Beals, 89, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by David A. Thies, 69, Shumway. Beals’ vehicle then left the roadway and struck and damaged a street sign owned by the City of Effingham. A passenger in Beals’ vehicle, Earna L. Beals, 85, Effingham, sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 2:11 p.m. Jan. 16, police were called to south of the intersection of Banker and Vulcan, where a vehicle driven by Jerrold W. Bible, 80, Louisville, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Madalyn L. Rhodes, 16, Effingham.
- Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 17 at 900 Edgar, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Jacob Janis, Effingham.
- At 5:03 p.m. at 1101 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Darrell R. Schlieckau, 60, Loganville, Wisconsin, struck a vehicle driven by Lindsey J. Finfrock, 44, Effingham.
- Larry A. Bedwell III, 20, Teutopolis, was cited Jan. 17 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle
- Crosby J. Hanfland, 23, Effingham, was cited Jan. 17 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Wendy M. Wiseman, 29, Effingham, was cited Jan. 18 for operating an uninsured vehicle.
