The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported the following bookings this weekend.
- Effingham Police Department arrested Bryn A. Clemens, 28, Effingham, on Sept. 20, on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and endangering the life of a child. Clemens was given notice to appear in court and was released.
- Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brenden A. Ashbaugh, 21, Effingham, on Sept. 20, on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, speeding and illegal transportation. Ashbaugh posted $100 and his driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason T. Rupinski, 42, St. Elmo, on Sept. 20, on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Rupinski posted $100 and his driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies arrested DeMarke S. Hull, 24, Mattoon, on Sept. 21, for driving while his license was suspended. Hull was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
- Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tyler P. Ludwig, 31, Sigel, on Sept. 21, for disorderly conduct. Ludwig posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Kelli J. Moon, 39, Effingham, on Sept. 21, on a charge of retail theft. Moon posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Pedro Cruz-Chagala, 57, Effingham, on Sept. 21, on the charge of aggravated domestic battery. Cruz-Chagala was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Rudy J. Dierkens, 37, Wheeler, on Sept. 21, on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery charge. Dierkens was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Michael A. Westbrook, 54, of Tamms, Illinois, on Sept. 22, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Ballard County, Kentucky, warrant for receiving stolen property. Westbrook was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Timothy S. Allor, 53, Springdale, Arkansas, Sept. 22, on a charge of criminal damage to property more than $500. Allor was still in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Jesse M. Johnson, 23, Highland, Sept. 22, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. Johnson posted $100 and driver’s license and was released.
