Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County deputies arrested Elizabeth M. Russell, 30, Effingham, Jan. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of bad checks and a Clark County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of bad checks. Russell was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Corey J. Andrews, 47, Granite City, Jan. 10 on a Madison County original warrant for burglary and criminal damage to property. Andrews was in jail at last check.
• Kenneth R. Knifley, 25, Effingham, began serving Jan. 10 a 20-weekend sentence for obstructing a peace officer.
• Effingham City Police arrested Todd B. Aaron, 31, St. Elmo, Jan. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while license was revoked. Aaron was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Brian L. Reed, 43, Charleston, Jan. 11 on an Effingham County original warrant for the charge of burglary. Reed posted $2,000 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Shannon M. Robson, 25, Effingham, Jan. 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of meth. Robson posted $275 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Keith L. Wiseman, 43, St. Elmo, Jan. 11 on a charge of retail theft. Wiseman posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Tanner D. Loy, 19, Watson, Jan. 11 on a charge of battery. Loy posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Jennie R. Hudgins, 43, Effingham, Jan. 11 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction. Hudgins was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Adam M. Schlanser, 33, Beecher City, Jan. 11 on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, reckless driving, driving while license was revoked, criminal trespass of a vehicle and criminal trespass to property. Schlanser was in jail at last check.
