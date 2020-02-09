Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported the following bookings:
- Danny D. Bryan, 71, of Effingham began serving Feb. 7 a 30-day sentence for driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Danielle L.M. Keller, 29, of Beecher City, on Feb. 7, on a Fayette County warrant for contempt of court. Keller posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jennifer J. Smith, 32, of Pana, on Feb. 7, on a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Smith was transferred to Shelby County authorities.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph P. Kerr, 34, of Pana, on Feb. 8, on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Kerr was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Ryan T. Hoffman, 38, of Effingham, on Feb. 8, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage. Hoffman posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Tina R. Birkhead, 50, of Mount Vernon, on Feb. 8, on a Wabash County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of assault. Birkhead was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica L. Maxham, 28, of Shumway, on Feb. 8, on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 2.5 grams of cannabis. Maxham posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Sarah D. Mayberry, 30, of Mason, on Feb. 8 on the charge of driving while license was suspended, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Mayberry was given a notice to appear in court and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Robert R. Davis, 53, of Effingham, on Feb. 8, on the charge of criminal sexual abuse. Davis was still in jail at last check.
