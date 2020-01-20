The Effingham County jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Justice A. Self, 21, of Brownstown, on Jan. 17 on a Bond County warrant for driving while license was revoked. Self posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Devon A. Matlock, 20, of Greencastle, Indiana, on Jan. 17 for failure to register as a sex offender. Matlock was in jail at last check.
- James L. Hardesty, 38, of Beecher City, began serving Jan. 17 a 48-hour sentence on a court sanction.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Bettyann M. Conner, 35, of Mode, on Jan. 17 on a charge of arson. Conner was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested James J. Nance Jr., 51, of Montrose, on Jan. 17 on charges of aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer and five counts of disobeying a stop sign. Nance Jr. was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jennifer N. Cochran, 29, of Clay City, on Jan. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine, and failure to appear in court for driving while driver’s license was suspended. Cochran was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Steven J. Frey, 27, of Effingham, on Jan. 18 for driving while license was suspended. Frey posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Zachary W. Wolfe, 25, of Effingham, on Jan. 18 on a Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Wolfe posted $275 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ashley N. Haarman, 33, of Effingham, on Jan. 18 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Haarman posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexander R. Phillips, 20, of Effingham, on Jan. 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of methamphetamine. Phillips was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Glen A. Rogers, 53, of Robinson, on Jan. 18 on a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence and harassment through electronic device. Rogers was transported to Crawford County authorities.
- Effingham city police arrested Kendrick A. Jackson, 26, of Effingham, on Jan. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property less than $500. Jackson posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Douglas T. Walker, 46, of Altamont, on Jan. 19 on a charge of violating an order of protection. Walker was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Luis Armando, 37, of Effingham, on Jan. 19 on the charges of driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license and endangering the life of a child. Armando posted $450 and was released.
- Altamont city police arrested Joseph H. Warner, 18, of St. Elmo, on Jan. 19 for driving while license was suspended. Warner posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Donald W. Feldhake, 55, of Effingham, on Jan. 19 on the charge of battery. Feldhake posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Roy J. Gillespie, 35, of Dieterich, on Jan. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery and new charge of use of a deadly weapon. Gillespie was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Zachary S. Durbin, 33, of Effingham, on Jan. 19, on charges of aggravated domestic battery and residential burglary charges. Durbin was still in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.