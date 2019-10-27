The Effingham County jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Keith A. Fagg, 47, of Shelbyville, on October 25, on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fagg was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michelle L. Harris, 37, Effingham, on October 25, on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. Harris was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Brittany D. Jackson, 30, Effingham, on October 25, on the charges of domestic battery, criminal trespass to real property. Jackson was given notice to appear in court and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Juan Reyes Guzman, 27, Sigel, on October 25, on the charges of having no valid driver’s license, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, and operating an uninsured vehicle. Guzman posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Damian K. Ely, 31, Effingham, on October 26, on an Effingham County warrant of fleeing or eluding police; aggravated assault; damage to property; driving while license was suspended; and on a Shelby County warrant of driving while license was suspended. Ely was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Bryn A. Clemens, 26, Effingham, on October 26, on a charge of obstructing justice. Clemens was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested George W. Oalmann, 44, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on October 27 on a charge of retail theft less than $500. Oalmann posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Brandon R. Smith, 25, Mason, on October 27, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license was revoked. Smith posed $300 and was released.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Austin D. Swift, 25, Belleville, on October 27, on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Swift posted $100 and his valid driver’s license and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Dalton T. Wright, 26, Mattoon, on October 27, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, speeding. Wright posted $100 and his valid driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Leanna M. Grissom, 39, Pana on October 27, on an Effingham County warrant of failure to appear in court on a driving under the influence of alcohol charge. Grissom was still in jail at last check.
