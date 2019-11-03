The Effingham County jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Renetta S. O’Dell, 50, Neoga, on Nov. 1, on an Effingham County warrant charging her with theft. O’Dell posted $750 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jordan P. Savage, 19, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Nov. 1, on a charge of resisting a police officer and disorderly conduct. Savage posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Austin M. Phelps, 20, Montrose, on Nov. 1, on a charge of home invasion. Phelps was still in custody at last check.
- Lyndsey L. Walk, 37, Effingham, began serving Nov. 1, a 72-hour sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Altamont police arrested Keith L. Kemmerling, 33, Altamont, on Nov. 1, on a charge of domestic battery. Kemmerling was still in custody at last check.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested John D. Teets, 70, Edgewood, on Nov. 1, on a charge of domestic battery and aggravated assault. Teets posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph L. Lidy, 22, Dieterich, on Nov. 2, on several charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Lidy posted $100 and his driver’s license and was released.
- Brandi Parks, 33, Mason, began serving Nov. 2 a five-weekend sentence on an Effingham County for reckless driving.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle R. Kaiser, 38, Strasburg, on Nov. 2, on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of contempt. Kaiser posted $200 and was released from jail.
- Effingham city police arrested Thomas J. Cowan, 24, of Florence, on Nov. 2, on the charges of driving while his license was suspended and for leaving the scene of an accident. Cowan posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Quinton A. Seeley, 26, Effingham, on Nov. 2, on an Effingham County failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Seeley was still in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Jennie M. Dayton, 48, Mayfield, Kentucky, on Nov. 2, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, parking where prohibited, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, and operating an uninsured vehicle. Dayton posted $300 and was released.
