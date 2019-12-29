The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Blake A. Pilcher, 27, Effingham, Dec. 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while license was suspended. Pilcher posted $50 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Edward R. Lonngren, 59, Mason, Dec. 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure to report annually. Lonngren was in custody at last check.
- Altamont City Police arrested Everett E. Elledge, 35, Altamont, Dec. 27 on charges of possession of meth, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while revoked or suspended, statutory summary suspension third offense and Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of aggravated domestic battery. Elledge was in custody at last check.
- Effingham City Police arrested Heribertha Gonzalez Gomez, 34, Effingham, Dec. 27 on a charge of driving while license was suspended. Gonzalez Gomez posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham City Police arrested Mark A. Le Febra, 58, Lena, Wisconsin, Dec. 28 on a charge of criminal trespass to real property. Le Febra posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham City Police arrested Shane J. Bohn, 46, Mason, Dec. 28 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Bohn was in custody at last check.
- Effingham City Police arrested Dakota M. Curry, 22, Effingham, Dec. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court or failure to pay on the original charge of aggravated battery to a pregnant or handicapped person. Curry posted $275 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brianna D. Waltman, 28, St. Elmo, Dec. 29 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court or failure to pay on the original charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Waltman posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham City Police arrested Dustin W. Jones, 24, Effingham, Dec. 29 on a charge of domestic battery. Jones was in custody at last check.
