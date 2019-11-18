The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Illinois State Police arrested Robert A. Ford, 50, Indianapolis, Nov. 17 on charges of driving while license was revoked and speeding. Ford posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Cameron S. Gregory, 25, Effingham, Nov. 17 on a federal no-bond warrant for probation violation. Gregory was released to the U.S. Marshal’s office.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Ricky Scopp, 31, Effingham, Nov. 17 on a charge of domestic battery. Scopp posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Ralph Day, 69, Neoga, Nov. 17 on two counts of disorderly conduct. Day was given a notice to appear and released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Adam W. Haney, 37, Effingham, Nov. 17 on charges of civil possession of cannabis and possession with intent to deliver cannabis. Haney was given a notice to appear and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Molly M. Miller, 31, Altamont, Nov. 18 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and civil counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and cannabis. Miller was released on her own recognizance.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Jared W. Sapp, 28, Effingham, Nov. 18 on a charge of forgery. Sapp was still in jail at last check.
