Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Travis W. Tipsword, 36, St. Elmo, Dec. 31 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. Tipsword posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy J. Fleener, 38, Centralia, Dec. 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of bad check. Fleener was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham City police arrested Jacob X. Rigdon, 21, Effingham, Dec. 31 on charge of retail theft. Rigdon was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Shawn M. King, 24, Foley, Missouri, Dec. 31 on charges of driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound, driving too fast for conditions, transportation of open alcohol by a driver, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to give info after striking an unattended vehicle and civil citation of possession of drug paraphernalia. King was in jail at last check.
