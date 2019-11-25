An Effingham County Grand Jury recently indicted the following people.
• Ryan M. Grant, 31, of St. Elmo was indicted on charges of methamphetamine delivery, a Class 2 felony, in that Grant knowingly possessed with the intent to deliver less than five grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 29, and possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, on Oct. 29.
• Caillou R. Repp, 18, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of home invasion with a firearm, a Class X felony, in that Repp entered an apartment dwelling at 1202 N. Merchant St. in Effingham, knowing the resident to be present in the dwelling, and while armed with a firearm, threatened imminent use of force in that she threatened to shoot the resident on Oct. 29.
• Krystie M. Roderick, 28, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of methamphetamine delivery, a Class 2 felony, in that Roderick knowingly possessed with the intent to deliver less than five grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 29.
• Joshua D. Salto, 33, of Altamont was indicted on charges of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor, in that Salto repeatedly refused to obey instructions and fled on foot on Oct. 21.
• Jacob X. Rigdon, 21, of Effingham was indicted on charges of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and resisting a police officer, a Class 4 felony, in that Rigdon repeatedly refused to obey instructions, causing the officer to go to the ground, which caused injuries to the officer’s leg on Nov. 4.
• Braden M. Dilley, 23, of Edwardsville was indicted on three counts of grooming, a Class 4 felony, in that Dilley, using an electronic communication device, attempted to solicit three minors under 17 years old to distribute photos depicting sex organs and attempted to commit aggravated criminal sexual abuse in that Dilley sought to commit an act of sexual penetration with one of the three victims, who is at least 13 years old but under the age of 18 between July 1 and 15, and a charge of distribution of harmful material, a Class 4 felony, in that Dilley, knowing the victim to be under 18 years old, used a cellular telephone to distribute to the victim a photo which depicted nudity and sexual conduct between July 1 and Aug. 31.
• Adam R. Reynolds, 32, of Effingham was indicted on charges of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony, in that Reynolds drove on Rt. 45 in Effingham County at a time when his license was revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, having committed driving while license revoked for a second or subsequent time on Oct. 16.
• Elizabeth A. Haslett, 42, of Jewett was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, which Haslett possessed on Oct. 17.
• Don O. Tate, 58, of Cerro Gordo was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, which Tate possessed on Oct. 17.
• Daniel A. Barger, 42, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, which Barger possessed on Oct. 21.
• Keith A. Fagg, 47, of Shelbyville was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, which Fagg possessed on Oct. 25.
• Michele L. Thompson, 44, of Marion was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, in that Thompson possessed cocaine on June 23.
• Karen S. Stone, 62, of Quincy was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, which Stone possessed on Oct. 22.
• Joshua A. Young, 40, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, which Young possessed on Nov. 5.
• Jessica M. Loy, 29, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, which Loy possessed on Oct. 12.
• Tonya A. Kinder, 49, of Centralia was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, which Kinder possessed on Oct. 16.
• Michelle L. Harris, 37, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, which Harris possessed on Oct. 25.
• Christopher C. Howland, 22, of Cowden was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, which Howland possessed on Oct. 29.
• Elizabeth St. Cin, 24, of Vandalia was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, which St. Cin possessed on Nov. 3.
• Jeffrey L. Durbin, 26, of Beecher City was indicted on charges of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor, in that Durbin repeatedly refused to obey instructions and ran away from a deputy on Nov. 3.
• Ricky L. Boerckel, 20, of Watson was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, which Boerckel possessed on Nov. 3.
• Molly M. Miller, 31, of Altamont was indicted on charges of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, in that Miller possessed Adderall on Nov. 17.
• James D. Robey, 27, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, which Robey possessed on Nov. 6.
• Branden R. Smith, 25, of Mason was indicted on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 4 felony, in that Smith drove a vehicle on Fayette Avenue in Effingham while under the influence of alcohol and at time when Smith knew or should have known he did not possess a driver’s license on Oct. 27.
• Tabitha A. Parcell, 25, of Altamont was indicted on charges of criminal damage to state supported property, a Class 4 felony, in that Parcell damaged a rifle rack inside a patrol car owned by the Effingham Police Department with damages being less than $500, and escape, a Class A misdemeanor, in that Parcell escaped an officer on Nov. 6.
• Diana L. Keen, 58, of Elkhart, Indiana, was indicted on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class 3 felony, in that Keen knowingly caused to the employees of Fifth Third Bank in Effingham a false alarm to the effect that a bomb or other explosive was contained in a package where its potential explosion would danger human life at a time where there was no reasonable grounds a bomb existed on Oct. 17.
• Roger D. Shick, 35, of Watson was indicted on a charge of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, in that Shick made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature to an officer, in that Shick expelled fluid from his mouth onto the officer on Oct. 27.
• Christopher M. Tritch, 40, of Fremont, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 2 felony, in that Tritch drove on Fayette Avenue in Effingham while under the influence of alcohol and having committed the same offense for a third or subsequent time on Oct. 19.
• Brady M. Carroll, 27, of Altamont was indicted on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 3 felony, in that Carroll failed to register within three days after establishing a new residence on Oct. 28.
• Jared W. Sapp, 28, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of forgery, a Class 3 felony, in that Sapp, with the intent to defraud, knowingly possessed with the intent to deliver a document apparently capable of defrauding another in that it was purported to have been made by another, being a fraudulent $20 on Nov. 17.
• Todd A. Starwalt, 42, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of driving while license suspended, a Class 4 felony, in that Starwalt drove a motorcycle on W. Fayette Avenue and S. Walnut Street in Effingham on Oct. 4 at a time his license was suspended by the Secretary of State for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Austin M. Phelps, 20, of Montrose was indicted on a charge of home invasion with a firearm, a Class X felony, in that Phelps entered an apartment dwelling at 1202 N. Merchant St. in Effingham, knowing the resident to be present in the dwelling, and while armed with a firearm, threatened imminent use of force in that he threatened to shoot the resident on Oct. 29.
• Zion E. Mace, 18, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of home invasion with a firearm, a Class X felony, in that Mace entered an apartment dwelling at 1202 N. Merchant St. in Effingham, knowing the resident to be present in the dwelling, and while armed with a firearm, threatened imminent use of force in that he threatened to shoot the resident on Oct. 29.
• Renetta S. O’Dell, 50, of Greenup was indicted on a charge of theft, a Class 3 felony, in that O’Dell exerted unauthorized control over property of another, being a ring with a value in excess of $500 but less than $10,000 between Aug. 10 and 11.
• Michael D. Lumpkins, 51, of East St. Louis was indicted on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license suspended, a Class 4 felony, in that Lumpkins drove on Interstate 57 in Effingham County on Oct. 18 while under the influence of alcohol at a time his driving privileges were revoked by the Secretary of State for a previous conviction of driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Bridgot N. Walton, 49, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, in that Walton made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with a person over the age of 60, in that Walton pulled the victim’s hair and threw her to the ground on Nov. 7.
• Joseph M. Wrischnik, 26, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of arson, a Class 2 felony, in that Wrischnik, by means of fire, damaged property, being a building at 305 S. Fourth St. in Effingham, without the consent of the owner and with damage in excess of $150 on Nov. 11.
• Ryan T. Hoffman, 38, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of theft, a Class 2 felony, in that Hoffman exerted unauthorized control over property of Cash Rental in Effingham, being a Ditch Witch trencher, skid steer and fork lifts, having a value in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000, between June 1 and Oct. 31.
• Clayton M. Beavers, 29, of Newton was indicted on charges of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, in that Beavers made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature to a police officer, in that he charged at the officer and his hands touched the officer’s body, and disarming a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, in that Beavers attempted to take a pistol from the officer without the officer’s consent on Nov. 6.
• Dexter T. Williams, 28, of Brooklyn, New York, was indicted on a charge of theft, a Class 4 felony, in that Williams exerted control over a credit card and wallet of another on July 22 with a total value of less than $500 and having a previous conviction of robbery in Kings County, New York.
• Anthony P. Snyder, 33, of Cowden was indicted on a charge of unlawful use of a credit card, a Class 4 felony, in that Snyder, with the intent to defraud the cardholder for the purpose of obtaining gift cards, alcohol and private lap dances, with a total value exceeding $150, between Sept. 24 and Oct. 28.
