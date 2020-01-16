An Effingham County Grand Jury recently indicted the following people:
- Ryan J. Beccue, 28, Altamont, was indicted on a charge of home invasion/cause injury, a Class X felony, in that Beccue knowingly entered a dwelling place and caused injury by pushing and causing injury to a person's head on Dec. 21.
- Russell W. Boone, 41, Dyer, Indiana, was indicted on a charge of aggravated battery victim 60+, a Class 3 felony, in that Boone knowingly made contact of an insulting or provoking manner to a person over the age of 60 causing them to fall on Dec 23.
- Brenden A. Conard, 25, of Louisville, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, in that Conard possessed tramadol on Jan 3.
- John E. Cunningham, 41, of Vandalia, was indicted on a charge of failure to register as a violent offender against youth, a Class 3 felony, in that Cunningham failed to register within five days of changing residence in the county of Effingham on Dec. 22.
- John M. Durbin, 25, of Beecher City, was indicted on a charge of aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude a peace officer, a Class 4 felony, on Dec. 7.
- Everett E. Elledge, 35, of Louisville, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Elledge possessed methamphetamine on Dec. 27.
- Colton R. Gerdes, 27, of Mason, was indicted on a charge of unlawful use of credit card with intent to defraud, a Class 4 felony, in that Gerdes used a debit card drawn on a Crossroads Bank account to withdrawal $203.75 at an ATM located at Mach 1 with the intent to defraud on Nov. 10.
- Heribertha Gonzalez-Gomez, 34, was indicted on a charge of driving while license suspended, a Class 4 felony, in that Gonzalez-Gomez drove a vehicle not equipped with ignition interlock device at the time that she was suspended for violation of driving while under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 13.
- Tera C. Hahn, 21, of Altamont, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, in that Hahn possessed amphetamine/dextroamphetamine on Jan. 13.
- Abby L. Klitzing, 24, of Altamont, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Klitzing possessed methamphetamine on Nov. 25.
- Derrick Kuhlman, 43, of Mode, was indicted on a charge of residential arson, a Class 1 felony, in that Kuhlman knowingly damaged property on Jan. 3.
- Aaron A. Mace, 29, Shumway, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Mace possessed methamphetamine on Dec. 20.
- Molly M. Miller, 31, of Altamont, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Miller possessed methamphetamine on Dec. 6.
- Brian L. Reed, 43, of Charleston, was indicted on a charge of burglary, a Class 2 felony, in that Reed knowingly entered a shed owned by Fast Stop Gas Station with the intent to commit theft on March 22 and March 25.
- Daniel R. Reeves, 32, of Effingham, was indicted on a charge of resisting a peace officer, a Class 4 felony, in that Reeves physically pulled away and fought the officer causing injuries on Dec. 24.
- Adam M. Schlanser, 33, of Beecher City, was indicted on a charge of receive/possess/sell stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony, in that Schlanser possessed a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina knowing it to have been converted with the intent to commit a felony on Jan. 11.
- Tommy L. Stockton, 34, of Brownstown, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Stockton possessed methamphetamine on Dec. 17.
- Janetia A. Wells, 52, of St. Elmo, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Wells possessed methamphetamine on Dec. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.