An Effingham County Grand Jury recently indicted the following people.
- Christina L. Belisle, 36, of Effingham, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Belisle possessed methamphetamine on Aug. 9.
- Dennis D. Miller, 49, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of forgery, a Class 3 felony, in that Miller knowingly altered a document capable of defrauding another a check payable to the Gabby Goat in the amount of $200 drawn off Teutopolis State Bank knowing the document to be altered on July 26.
- Anthony D. Kruger, 29, of Altamont, was indicted on a charge of financial institution fraud, a Class 3 felony, in that Kruger executed a scheme to defraud Dieterich Bank by obtaining $8,143.63 by pretenses he knows to be false and knowingly created fraudulent transfers and put them in his account knowing external transfers were fraudulent and other account has insufficient funds and withdrew fraudulent transferred before the banks could identify the problem on July 11.
- Brett A. Galloway, 23, of Effingham, was indicted on a charge of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony, in that Galloway knowingly made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature to a family or household member in that he pushed them and having previously been convicted in Effingham County for the offense of aggravated domestic battery on Sept. 7.
- Eve N. Higgs, 18, of Altamont, was indicted on a charge of forgery, a Class 3 felony, in that Higgs intended to fraud knowingly delivered to an employee of Fifth Third Bank a document capable of defrauding another a check in the amount of $50 drawn off of Land of Lincoln Credit Union on Aug. 18.
- Jeannie M. Fancher, 46, of Effingham, was indicted on charges of aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, in that Fancher shut a window on his arm on Sept. 8, aggravated assault of a police officer, a Class 4 felony, in that Fancher used a weapon, a foot-long butcher knife, and waved it at the officer on Sept. 8 and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, in that Fancher made physical contact of an insulting or provoking manner to family or household member by hitting them in the face on multiple occasions, scratching them and hitting them in the ribs on Sept. 8.
- Dalton W. Dasenbrock, 20, of Effingham, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Dasenbrock possessed methamphetamine on Sept. 10.
- Caroline A. Minard, 42, of Effingham, was indicted on a charge of retail theft, a Class 4 felony, in that Minard took possession of merchandise offered for sale at Walmart, being clothing and a portable battery charger, without paying full retail value on Sept. 12 and having previously been convicted of the same offense in Coles County.
- Clint Hildebrand, 41, of Shumway, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, in that Hildebrand possessed psilocybin on Sept. 15.
- Mark C. Barnes, 52, of Effingham, was indicted on charges of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and possession of between 5 and 15 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony, on March 26.
- Nicholas A. Gatewood, 38, of Altamont, was indicted on charges of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, on Sept. 1.
- Kyrstie Roderick, 28, of Effingham, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Roderick possessed methamphetamine on Sept. 5.
- Terry S. Hays, 38, of Mason, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Hays possessed methamphetamine on Sept. 12.
- Matthew D. Hays, 40, of Tower Hill, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Hays possessed methamphetamine on Sept. 12.
- Ryan J. Beccue, 28, of Altamont, was indicted on a charge of financial institution fraud, a Class 3 felony, in that Beccue executed a scheme to defraud Dieterich Bank by obtaining $8,143.63 by pretenses he knows to be false and knowingly created fraudulent transfers and put them in an account knowing external transfers were fraudulent and account has insufficient funds on July 1.
- Jimmie H. Haney, 61, of Mason, was indicted on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, in that Haney possessed a Hi Point .45 ACP on Aug. 23.
- Rancy L. Manhart, 43, of Flat Rock, was indicted on charge of unlawful possession of a credit card, a Class 4 felony, in that Manhart intended to defraud issuer or cardholder on June 6.
- Joseph J. Gresh, 57, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was indicted on a charge of possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony, in that Gresh possessed methamphetamine on Aug. 22.
- Matthew C. Mayfield, 42, of Villa Grove, was indicted on a charge of burglary,, a Class 2 felony, in that Mayfield without authorization knowingly entered a building being a garage with the intent to commit a theft on Aug. 26.
- Dylan J. Simms, 22, of Charleston, was indicted on charges of theft, a Class 3 felony, and fraud by wire, a Class 3 felony, on Aug. 18.
- Matthew C. Mayfield, 42, of Villa Grove, was indicted on a charge of burglary, a Class 2 felony, in that Mayfield knowingly entered a shed with the intent to commit a theft on Aug. 28.
- Logan A. Gephart, 21, of Beecher City, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Gephart possessed methamphetamine on Feb. 25.
- Jason M. Goodman, 41, of Springfield, Missouri, was indicted on charges of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, a Class 4 felony, on Aug. 23.
- Troy M. Colbert, 32, of Demotte, Indiana, was indicted on charges of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Colbert possessed methamphetamine on Sept. 15.
- Lindsey J. Jones, 30, Herrick, was indicted on a charge of retail theft, a Class 4 felony, in that Jones took possession of merchandise offered for sale at The Red Thread without paying full retail value on June 6 and having previously been convicted of the same offense in Macon County.
- Niccole L. Bauman, 47, of Effingham, was indicted on charges of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and endangering the life or health of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, on Sept. 2.
- Lucas C. McDaniel, 29, of Edgewood, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and resisting a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor, on Aug. 2.
- Ashley P. Knott, 26, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Knott possessed methamphetamine on May 6.
- Robin M. Parsons, 51, of Shelbyville, was indicted on charges of retail theft, a Class 4 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony on Aug. 8.
- Stephanie Pontious, 45, of Farina, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine less than five grams, a Class 3 felony, in that Pontious possessed methamphetamine on Aug. 9.
- Alexander R. Phillips, 20, of Effingham, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Phillips possessed methamphetamine on Aug. 28.
- Austin P. Frazier, 20, of Effingham, was indicted on charges of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, on Aug. 31.
- Melissa C. Moncada Ortiz, 51, of Effingham, was indicted on a charge of driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony, on Sept. 3.
- Harley J. Cravens, 28, Tower Hill, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, in that Cravens possessed hydrocodone on Aug. 6.
- Joshua R. Keck, 31, of Altamont, was indicted on charges of delivering between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver, both Class X felonies, on July 16.
John Mulvany, 46, of Kinmundy was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine less than five grams, a Class 3 felony, in that Mulvany possessed methamphetamine on August 10.
