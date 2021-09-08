The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1:50 p.m. Sept. 7 at 105 W. Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Elaine J. Buhnerkemper, 60, Teutopolis, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Florence C. Kinkelaar, 87, Effingham.
- At 7:41 a.m. Sept. 2 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Dannette L. Williamson, 37, Effingham.
- At 8:05 a.m. Sept. 2 at the intersection of Fayette and 3rd, a vehicle driven by Alice J. Elmore, 56, Dieterich, collided with a vehicle driven by Mackenzie M. Lewis, 21, Effingham.
- At 10:49 a.m. Sept. 2 at the intersection of Banker and Section, a vehicle driven by Lori A. Rubsam, 46, Newton, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Brittney N. Hoene, 28, Mason.
- At 7:58 a.m. Sept. 3 at 1411 S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Ginger L. Turner, 57, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by John C. Weber, 56, Mason. Turner was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At noon Sept. 4 at 1402 E. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Melissa S. Chapman, 30, Greenup, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ashley M. Martin, 32, Teutopolis.
- At 1:24 p.m. Sept. 6 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Janet E. Zike, 79, Mattoon, struck a vehicle driven by Robert K. Devall, 66, Effingham.
- At 8:45 p.m. Sept. 6 at 601 Buckeye, an unknown vehicle backed out of a driveway and struck and damaged an electrical box owned by Ameren CIPS, Effingham.
- Shannon J. Black, 44, Effingham, was cited Sept. 2 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- George N. Burries, 59, Effingham, was cited Sept. 3 for driving while license suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.