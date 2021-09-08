Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nathan Schaefer, 28, Altamont, Sept. 9 on charges of possession of controlled substance (cocaine) and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Schaefer was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy J. Beccue, 41, Effingham, Sept. 7 on charge of possession of controlled substance. Beccue was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Nai S. Jiang, 47, Las Vegas, Sept. 7, on charges of possession of more than 500 grams of cannabis, cannabis trafficking, and manufacture or delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis. Jiang was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Skylor J. Rohr, 21, Teutopolis, Sept. 7 on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Rohr was given notice to appear and released.
