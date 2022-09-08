Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Nevin R. Prince, 20, Effingham, Sept. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Prince was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested Savannah L. Ellis, 30, Altamont, Sept. 6 on charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of hypodermic needle. Ellis was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Keech C. Griffin, 48, Altamont, Sept. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery. Griffin posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tonya L. Hodgkin, 48, Mason, Sept. 6 on charge of driving while license revoked. Hodgkin was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ryan M. Leonetti, 34, Browntstown, Sept. 7 on Clark County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Leonetti posted $175 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shawna N. Mitchell, 33, Farina, Sept. 7 on charge of residential burglary. Mitchell was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Stacey M. Beccue, 46, Altamont, Sept. 7 on charge of retail theft. Beccue posted $150 and was released.
