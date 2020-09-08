The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
- At 6:07 p.m. Sept. 3 at 1805 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Shawn T. Gainey, 48, Chipley, FL, turned too sharply and the trailer, which was being towed by Gainey’s vehicle, struck a semitrailer driven by Randal B. Franks, 58, Sikeston, MO. A camper, owned by Foremost Transport, Goshen, IN, which was being transported on Gainey’s trailer, sustained damage.
- At 10:54 a.m. Sept. 4 at the intersection of Fayette and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Andrew E. Karraker, 18, Vandalia, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jacy N. Deutsch, 32, Shobonier.
- At 11:16 a.m. Sept. 4 at 1204 Ave of Mid-America, an unknown vehicle backed into a vehicle driven by Sandra L. Flach, 41, Effingham.
- Danielle C. Wagner, 28, Effingham, was cited Sept. 3 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of hypodermic needle/syringe.
- Joshua D. Mayberry, 28, Effingham, was cited Sept. 3 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of hypodermic needle/syringe.
- Jacinda C. Florida, 21, Effingham, was cited Sept. 3 for possession of methamphetamine and retail theft.
- Joshua S. Travis, 18, Newton, was cited Sept. 3 for retail theft.
- Jimmie J. Hickman, 18, Newton, was cited Sept. 4 for defective muffler-loud, excessive noise.
- Aaron A. Mace, 39, Effingham, was cited Sept. 5 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Katy M. Croy, 32, Effingham, was cited Sept. 5 for driving while license revoked.
- Riley T. Douthit, 33, Effingham, was cited Sept. 6 for pedestrian under the influence.
