Effingham County Jail reported the following booking:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lisa K. Deselms Dent, 50, Effingham, Sept. 6 on charge of domestic battery. Deselms Dent was given a notice to appear and released.
Updated: September 8, 2020 @ 3:38 pm
