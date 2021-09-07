The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:35 a.m. Aug. 31 at 1602 Damron Court, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by David Hardwick, Mattoon.
- At 11:29 a.m. Sept. 2 at 300 N. Maple, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Roberta Duckwitz, St. Elmo.
- At 3:51 a.m. Sept. 3 at 1736 S. Willow, a vehicle driven by Faith M. Rogers-Sparks, 19, Newton, left the roadway and traveled down a ravine before striking a group of trees. Rogers-Sparks sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 9:37 a.m. Sept. 3 at the intersection of Keller and Temple, a vehicle driven by Ronald G. Turner, 52, Watson, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Cynthia D. Elam, 60, Effingham.
- At 1:05 p.m. Sept. 3 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Loretta M. Heischmidt, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jerry L. Kline, 69, Farina.
- Randy L. Ham II, 34, Effingham, was cited Aug. 31 for failure to secure child.
- Pamela E. Beck, 69, Beecher City, was cited Sept. 2 for retail theft
- Jasmine A. Meyer, 19, Effingham, was cited Sept. 2 for driving while license suspended.
