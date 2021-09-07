Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dary Painter, 40, Waltonville, Sept. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for theft. Painter was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jeffrey Diestelhorst, 60, Neoga, Sept. 5 on an Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Diestelhorst was given notice to appear by Fayette County and released.
- Effingham city police arrested William J. Mason, 39, Brighton, Tennessee, Sept. 5 on three counts of unlawful possession of another’s debit or credit card, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mason was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Bradley R. Loy, 38, Effingham, Sept. 5 on charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon (dangerous knife). Loy was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Matthew M. Rauch, 31, Effingham, Sept. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Rauch was released on $575 recognizance bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.