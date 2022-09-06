The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:23 p.m. Aug. 30 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Brandon M. White, 19, Kinmundy, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Patricia K. Miller, 37, Pana.
- At 7:44 a.m. Aug. 31 at the intersection of Merchant and St. Anthony, a vehicle driven by Kiara N. Westergard, 18, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Devika J. Rhodes, 38, Effingham.
- At 11:09 a.m. Sept. 1 west of the intersection of Banker and Eversman, a vehicle driven by Douglas L. Dhom, 62, Newton, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Charles M. Fritscher, 63, Dieterich.
- At 6:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at 609 E. Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Lori R. Worman, 60, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Evan C. Hakman, 28, Effingham.
- At 4:32 p.m. Sept. 1 at the intersection of Keller and Damron, a vehicle driven by Dorothea E. Wood, 77, Effingham, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Erica M. Hitpas, 23, Germantown. Hitpas sustained injuries but refused treatment. Wood was ticketed for Failure to Yield.
- At 5:15 a.m. Sept. 2 south of the intersection of Cherry and Grove, a sanitation truck driven by Jacob A. Pruemer, 27, Teutopolis, backed into an Ameren CIPS power line, resulting in damage to both the power line and power pole.
- At 7:28 a.m. Sept. 2 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Madolyn J. Johnson, 77, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jordon E. Waldhoff, 28, Charleston. A vehicle driven by Julie K. Volk, 36, Shumway, then rear-ended Johnson’s vehicle.
- At 7:03 a.m. Sept. 3 north of the intersection of National and Outer Belt West, a motorcycle operated by Ethan M. Kiser, 21, Effingham, accelerated quickly causing the front wheel to come up off the ground, which resulted in the motorcycle losing control and skidding down the roadway. Kiser was ticketed for Failure to Report Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration.
- At 11:43 a.m. Sept. 3 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Kayla L. Packer, 21, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Lisa A. Elliot, 58, Effingham.
- At 10:06 a.m. Sept. 4 at 1200 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Kaylee S. Giddings, 20, Louisville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Brad L. Heuerman, 61, Effingham.
- At 2:11 p.m. Sept. 4 at 206 W. Jefferson, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Dustin Jansen, Teutopolis.
- At 7:17 p.m. Sept. 4 at the intersection of Fayette and the NB I-57/EB I-70 ramp, a vehicle driven by Seth J. Elder, 34, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by John C. Tilley, 45, Brazil, IN.
- At 8:09 p.m. Sept. 5 at the intersection of Raney and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Luis G. Flores Antonio, 25, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Larry D. Molt, 78, Effingham. Flores Antonio was ticketed for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident. Flores Antonio was given a notice to appear and released.
