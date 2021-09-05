Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dylan R. Rentfro, 25, Effingham, Sept. 3 for contempt of court. Rentfro was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Derek W. Massey, 30, Pana, Sept. 3 on charges of violation of an order of protection; obstructing ID; resisting, obstructing or disarming a peace officer. Massey was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Anthony A. Brown, 44, Altamont, Sept. 3 on charge of domestic battery. Brown was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Austin A. Parker, 19, Effingham, Sept. 4 on an Effingham County petition to revoke probation warrant on charge of delivery of between 5 and 15 grams of meth. Parker was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Joel E. Henry, 42, Greenwood, Indiana, Sept. 4 on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of between 15 and 100 grams of heroin, improper lane usage, failure to signal and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Henry was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Garry Courtney, 42, Cowden, Sept. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to pay on charge of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen motor vehicle. Courtney was in jail at last check.
