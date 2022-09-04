Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua Koonce, 42, no address, Sept. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property. Koonce was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested William Dockery, 51, Effingham, Sept. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for aggravated battery. Dockery posted $1,000 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Joseph Barker, 40, Fillmore, Sept. 3 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and disobeying a stop sign. Barker posted $300 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Tristyn King, 19, Farina, Sept. 3 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and possession of alcohol by a minor. King was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tara B. Szarek, 24, Mason, Sept. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for resisting a peace officer, aggravated battery and Illinois Department of Corrections hold for parole violation. Szarek was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Levi G. Austin, 24, Altamont, Sept. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Austin posted $175 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cheyenne M. Haxton, 32, Mason, Sept. 3 on charges of driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lane usage. Haxton posted $100 plus driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Daisy N. Hillis, 23, Effingham, Sept. 3 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of adult cannabis. Hillis was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Christopher W. Delap, 38, Westmoreland, Kansas, Sept. 4 on charge of unlawful use of credit card. Delap was given notice to appear and released.
