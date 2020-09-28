The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:38 p.m. Sept. 25 north of the intersection of Willow and Gordon, a vehicle driven by Donna J. Dhom, 56, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Gretchen C. Barber, 53, Newton.
- At 6:03 p.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Fayette and Willow, a vehicle driven by Dennis W. Meyer, 61, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jason P. Roberts, 47, Ramsey.
- At 8:28 p.m. Sept. 23 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a motorcycle operated by Daniel W. Hoyer, 34, Effingham, collided with the rear of a vehicle driven by Barbara J. Hickle, 71, Strasburg. Hoyer sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Hoyer was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 7:54 a.m. Sept. 24 at 1720 S. Willow, a vehicle driven by Jonathan R. Frohning, 34, Dieterich, left the roadway and traveled down an embankment.
- At 4:56 a.m. Sept. 26 at 1702 W. Evergreen, a semi driven by Tyler R. Teposte, 27, Carl Junction, MO, backed into a parked semi owned by Gazic Trucking Inc., Wyoming, MI.
- Angela M. Olinger, 38, Effingham, was cited Sept. 25 for retail theft.
- Trinady R. Baker, 18, Altamont, was cited Sept. 26 for criminal damage to property.
