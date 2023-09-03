Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Minerva Velaquez Meza, 36, Effingham, Sept. 1 on charge of domestic battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kashannda R. Hamilton, 53, Watson, Sept. 1 on charge of disorderly conduct.
- Effingham County deputies arrested David M. Bergbower, 34, Newton, Sept. 1 on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of stolen vehicle, fleeing peace officer, reckless driving and vehicle theft conspiracy.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Bryan E. Dagan, 34, Vandalia, Sept. 1 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Effingham city police arrested Kenneth M. McGhee, 57, Effingham, Sept. 1 on charge of disorderly conduct.
- Effingham city police arrested James A. Walker, 39, Effingham, Sept. 2 on charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving under the influence.
- Altamont police arrested Jesse S. Tucker, 28, Statham, Georgia, Sept. 2 on charge of driving while license suspended. Effingham city police arrested Tucker on charge of domestic battery.
