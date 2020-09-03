The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
- At 12 p.m. Aug. 23 at 201 Walk, an unknown vehicle hit and dragged a parked vehicle owned by Johnnie Niles, Yale.
- Layton C. Barnes, 22, Shumway, was cited Aug. 27 for possession of hypodermic needle, obstructing justice, resist/obstruct a police officer, improper transportation of cannabis and illegal squealing of tires.
- John M. Durbin, 25, Beecher City, was cited Aug. 27 for possession of hypodermic needle, obstructing justice and possession of adult-use cannabis (passenger).
- Adam C. Tieffel, 24, Effingham, was cited Aug. 27 for possession of hypodermic needle, obstructing justice and possession of adult-use cannabis (passenger).
- Anthony A. Brown, 22, Effingham, was cited Aug. 27 for possession of hypodermic needle, obstructing justice and possession of adult-use cannabis (passenger).
- Michael M. Coleman, 37, Effingham, was cited Aug. 31 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Jesse Barnes, 26, Effingham, was cited Sept. 1 for illegal transportation of alcohol, disobeying a traffic control device, failure to signal when required, improper lane usage and illegal squealing of tires.
- Devin M. Wolfert, 30, Teutopolis, was cited Sept. 1 for illegal transportation of alcohol.
- Jesse L. Kollman, 19, St. Elmo, was cited Sept. 1 for trespassing.
- Mitchell D. Tuttle, 22, Effingham, was cited Sept. 1 for no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and disobeying a stop sign.
Katelynn R. Olsen, 24, Effingham, was cited Sept. 1 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Donovan T. Godert, 20, Effingham, was cited Sept. 1 for trespassing.
