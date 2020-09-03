Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Justice A.S. Self, 22, Pierron, Sept. 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated driving under the influence. Self was a given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew M. Rauch, 30, Effingham, Sept. 2 on charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Rauch was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Mitchell D. Tuttle, 22, Effingham, Sept. 2 on charges of robbery and aggravated battery. Tuttle was in jail at last check.
