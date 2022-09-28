The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:27 a.m. Sept. 26 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a semi driven by Danny C. Sonnier, 64, Newton, TX, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Kristen L. Winseman, 55, Colorado Springs, CO.
- At 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Gina K. Rinehart, 53, Louisville, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jessica S. Pettyjohn, 28, Effingham.
At 9:47 a.m. Sept. 26 at the intersection of Ford and Keller, a vehicle driven by Glen R. Hutton, 74, Stewardson, turned into the path of and was struck by a semi driven by Gloria J. Allen, 67, Morrilton Conway, AR. Hutton was ticketed for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
