Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested James A. Traxler, 47, Effingham, Sept. 27 on charge of possession of burglary tools. Traxler posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Benjamin J. Swanson, 32, Dieterich, Sept. 27 on charge of domestic battery. Swanson posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kaitlyn Durbin, 21, Beecher City, Sept. 27 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and operation of uninsured motor vehicle. Durbin posted $750 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kerry Frantz, 56, Vandalia, Sept. 27 on charge of disorderly conduct. Frantz posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kyle Julius, 40, Vandalia, Sept. 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of contempt. Julius posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael Stanley, 44, Decatur, Sept. 28 on charge of violation of order of protection. Stanley posted $2,500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Justin Bannick, 37, Effingham, Sept. 28 on charges of disorderly conduct, battery and criminal trespass to residence. Bannick was released on $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested Jaime Mounteer, 44, Effingham, Sept. 28 on charge of domestic battery. Mounteer was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Nicholas T. Hastings, 20, Effingham, Sept. 28 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing justice. Hastings was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Misty D. Rickett, 49, Evansville, Sept. 28 on Effingham County original warrant for deceptive practices and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, intoxicating compounds or drugs. Rickett was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brenden J. Byrum, 22, Jewett, Sept. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Byrum posted $375 and was released.
