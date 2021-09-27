Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Julie A. Parks, 59, Effingham, began serving Sept. 26 a six-day sentence for aggravated battery to a person over 60.
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel L. Worman, 26, St. Elmo, Sept. 26 on charge of criminal trespass to property. Worman was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jacob G. Mansker, 27, Beecher City, Sept. 26 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Mansker was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jasmine A. Meyer, 19, Effingham, Sept. 27 on two counts of aggravated battery and domestic battery. Meyer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Denton W. Gage, 35, Owasso, Oklahoma, Sept. 27 on charges of retail theft and criminal trespass to real property. Gage was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Noah J. Crooker, 19, Altamont, Sept. 27 on an Effingham County original warrant for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Crooker was in jail at last check.
