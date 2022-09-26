The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 8:02 a.m. Sept. 23 at the intersection of Pike and Raney, a vehicle driven by Leandra K. Meyers, 33, Watson, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Teri A. Kaiser, 52, Edgewood.
At 4:41 p.m. Sept. 23 at 1710 S. Willow, a vehicle driven by Quentin T. Huston, 25, Newton, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Lori A. Marshall, 53, Wheeler.
At 1:54 p.m. Sept. 24 at the intersection of Evergreen and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Kelli M. Shupe, 34, Midlothian, VA, struck a vehicle driven by Neil A. Barns, 38, Effingham.
At 7:35 a.m. Sept. 26 east of the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Richard L. Kenter, 42, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kurt B. Crail, 59, Ashmore.
Douglas J. Krueger, 27, Cowden, was cited Sept. 26 for Disobeying Traffic Control Signal.
