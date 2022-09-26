Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jamie G. Turja, 28, Effingham, Sept. 25 on an Effingham County body attachment accumulation of junk. Turja posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel E. Martin, 32, Teutopolis, Sept. 25 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Martin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dalton O. Seafler, 29, Effingham, Sept. 25 on charge of driving while license revoked. Seafler was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Valek M. Bernahl, 22, Altamont, Sept. 25 on charge of retail theft. Bernahl was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Isac L. Fancher, 45, Farina, Sept. 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fancher was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested William M. Wilson, 58, Edgewood, Sept. 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wilson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua S. Koonce, 42, Wheeler, Sept. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on attachment for contempt. Koonce was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Anthony Jamison, 24, homeless, Sept. 26 on charge of retail theft. Jamison was given notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.