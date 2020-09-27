Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cory A. Adams, 27, Altamont, Sept. 25 on Denton, Texas, warrant for probation violation for assaulting a peace officer. Adams was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Myles A. Whitaker, 32, Daleville, Alabama, Sept. 25 on charge of domestic battery. Whitaker was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Nicholas T. Hastings, 18, Effingham, Sept. 25 on charge of domestic battery. Hastings was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Curtis R. Connours, 53, Effingham, Sept. 25 on charge of domestic battery. Connours was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Leonard P. Harrell, 59, Waynesville, Georgia, Sept. 25 on charge of domestic battery. Harrell was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Clifton J. Davis, 42, Nokomis, Sept. 27 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Davis was given a notice to appear and released.
