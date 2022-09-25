Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Shannon H. Borton, 35, Louisville, began serving on Sept. 23 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kyle A. Villalobos, 18, Edgewood, Sept. 23 on charge of illegal consumption of liquor by person under 18 years of age. Villalobos posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cassandra L. Baumgarten, 31, Effingham, Sept. 24 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. Baumgarten posted $100 and valid driver's license and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dakota Kuhlman, 21, Beecher City, Sept. 24 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. Kuhlman posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua W. Beck, 24, Cisne, Sept. 24 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic syringe, possession of controlled substance and Marion County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Beck was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shannon K. Pulley, 50, Clay City, Sept. 24 on charge of operation of vehicle with suspended registration. Pulley was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested William C. Pulley, 52, Clay City, Sept. 24 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Pulley was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Michelle M. Marshall, 49, Vandalia, Sept. 24 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Marshall was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kayden Z. Anderson, 19, Effingham, Sept. 24 on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Anderson posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jacob D. Beck, 28, Effingham, Sept. 25 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Beck was in jail at last check.
