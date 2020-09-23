The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
- At 8:32 a.m. Sept. 21 at 1702 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jaqueline D. Dowdy, 31, Effingham. The unknown vehicle then continued to push Dowdy’s vehicle onto Evergreen before leaving the scene.
- At 6:43 p.m. Sept. 23 at 1601 Eversman, a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old of Effingham struck a parked vehicle owned by Edward Boswell, Effingham. The juvenile was ticketed for reckless driving.
- Chad P. Goebel, 41, Branson, MO, was cited Sept. 22 for no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle
- Dalton W. Dasenbrock, 22, Effingham, was cited Sept. 23 for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Joshua D. Mayberry, 28, Altamont, was cited Sept. 21 for driving while license revoked
- Susan M. Jones, 57, Jackson, MO, was cited Sept. 21 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Debra A. Kollman, 60, Jackson, MO, was cited Sept. 21 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
