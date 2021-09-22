Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sean K. Stokes, 56, Effingham, Sept. 21 on Bond County warrant for meth delivery. Stokes was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kaylynn Smith, 31, Effingham, Sept. 21 on two counts of aggravated battery. Smith was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dylan R. Rentfro, 25, Effingham, Sept. 21 on charge of battery. Rentfro was in jail at last check.
