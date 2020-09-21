The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
- At 5:40 p.m. Sept. 17 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Cody L. White, 26, Homewood, collided with a vehicle driven by Madison L. Helms, 18, Effingham.
- At 2:53 p.m. Sept. 15 at the intersection of Fayette and Raney, a vehicle driven by Paul B. Griffith, 64, Flora, collided with a vehicle driven by Crystal A. Nordyke, 37, Effingham.
- At 2:38 a.m. Sept. 16 north of the intersection of Keller and Temple, a vehicle driven by Kevin G. Urrutia, 17, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Mercedes P. Unkraut, 29, Effingham.
- At 12:24 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Emily A. Phipps, 34, Jewett, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jamie M. Schumacher, 34, Effingham.
- At 12:52 p.m. Sept. 19 at 1410 W. Fayette, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Christopher Tiffany, Beecher City.
- Norlena D. Horn, 47, St. Elmo, was cited Sept. 17 for retail theft.
- Jeana M. Kollman, 44, Watson, was cited Sept. 18 for retail theft
- April D. Jones, 38, Dieterich, was cited Sept. 16 for driving while license suspended.
